Seton Hall survived a late push by No. 7 Marquette to secure one of its biggest home wins. The 78-75 victory over the Golden Eagles was the third for Shaheen Holloway's team in its last four games -- and third straight over a ranked Big East opponent (Providence, UConn) this season.

The Pirates (10-4, 3-1 Big East) led by as many as 10 points in the final minutes of action before Marquette went on a 9-0 run to cut it to a one-point lead with 40 seconds remaining. Seton Hall guard Dre Davis scored with eight seconds left to extend the lead to three — and the Pirates got a stop on the other end of the floor to seal the win.

"Marquette is a very good team, very well-coached, great players," Holloway said postgame. "We came in today, and I think the crowd played a big part so I want to thank those guys."

After recording consecutive conference wins over Georgetown and Creighton, Marquette (11-4, 2-2) suffered its second conference loss to an unranked opponent. The Golden Eagles fell on the road to Providence in the Big East opener last month, and three of their four losses on the season have come at the hands of unranked opponents.

Seton Hall guard Al-Amir Dawes scored a game-high 23 points and knocked down 4 of 5 attempts from beyond the arc. Kadary Richmond added 21 points in 28 minutes.

The Pirates held Marquette All-American guard Tyler Kolek to five points in 36 minutes, which marked his lowest-scoring outing of the 2023-24 season.

Seton Hall has won five of its last six games after a 1-4 stretch to the season which included losses to USC, Iowa, Baylor and Rutgers.

Pirates could be NCAA Tournament-caliber team

When longtime coach Kevin Willard stepped down from his post to take the Maryland job following the 2021-22 season, the Pirates looked to Holloway — a former player who led Saint Peter's to the Elite Eight — to fill that void. Seton Hall went 2-5 against ranked opponents last season but now have three ranked wins — all over conference opponents — in the last three weeks.

The Pirates have been streaky. They started Year 2 of the Holloway era by knocking off a pair of March Madness darlings (Saint Peter's and Fairleigh Dickinson) as part of a 4-0 start before dropping four of their next five games (vs. USC, Iowa, Baylor and Rutgers). Since then, however, Seton Hall has fired off wins over Missouri, reigning national champion UConn, No. 23 Providence and now Marquette.

With the Big East wide-open near the top, Seton Hall looks like a potential NCAA Tournament team if it continues to play like this. The Pirates have winnable games against Georgetown and St. John's before facing Creighton, Providence and Marquette to close out the month.