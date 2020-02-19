Seton Hall vs. Butler: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Seton Hall vs. Butler basketball game
Who's Playing
Butler @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Butler 19-7; Seton Hall 18-7
What to Know
The #21 Butler Bulldogs and the #16 Seton Hall Pirates are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. Butler and Seton Hall will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Prudential Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Butler came up short against the Georgetown Hoyas this past Saturday, falling 73-66. The Bulldogs didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Butler's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Kamar Baldwin, who had 17 points and six assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 74-71 to the Providence Friars. Guard Myles Powell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points.
The losses put Butler at 19-7 and the Pirates at 18-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Butler ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.7 on average. As for Seton Hall, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 16th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.89
Odds
The Pirates are a 5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Seton Hall and Butler both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Jan 15, 2020 - Seton Hall 78 vs. Butler 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - Butler 70 vs. Seton Hall 68
- Jan 09, 2019 - Seton Hall 76 vs. Butler 75
- Mar 08, 2018 - Butler 75 vs. Seton Hall 74
- Mar 03, 2018 - Seton Hall 77 vs. Butler 70
- Jan 06, 2018 - Seton Hall 90 vs. Butler 87
- Mar 04, 2017 - Seton Hall 70 vs. Butler 64
- Jan 25, 2017 - Butler 61 vs. Seton Hall 54
- Mar 02, 2016 - Butler 85 vs. Seton Hall 78
- Feb 10, 2016 - Butler 81 vs. Seton Hall 75
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bracketology mailbag: Butler's future
CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm answers your questions about the NCAA Tournament...
-
Bubble Watch: Wednesday's games to watch
Fifteen bubble teams are in action Wednesday night with one double bubble game ahead
-
Top Picks: Underdogs rule the day
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Court report: Nnaji is Zona's music man
Matt Norlander's weekly insider look at college hoops also shines a light on the SoCon's plight...
-
Top 25 And 1: Baylors maintains spot
Next up for Scott Drew's Bears is Saturday's showdown with Kansas
-
Duke vs. NC State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Duke vs. North Carolina State matchup...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium