Seton Hall vs. Butler: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Butler @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Butler 19-7; Seton Hall 18-7

What to Know

The #21 Butler Bulldogs and the #16 Seton Hall Pirates are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. Butler and Seton Hall will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Prudential Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Butler came up short against the Georgetown Hoyas this past Saturday, falling 73-66. The Bulldogs didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Butler's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Kamar Baldwin, who had 17 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 74-71 to the Providence Friars. Guard Myles Powell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points.

The losses put Butler at 19-7 and the Pirates at 18-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Butler ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.7 on average. As for Seton Hall, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 16th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.89

Odds

The Pirates are a 5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Seton Hall and Butler both have five wins in their last ten games.