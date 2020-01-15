Seton Hall vs. Butler odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 15 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 18 Seton Hall Pirates will take on the No. 5 Butler Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler is 15-1 overall and 9-0 at home, while Seton Hall is 12-4 overall and 3-2 on the road. Both teams have been excellent against the spread this season, with Seton Hall at 12-4 against the number and Butler at 11-4-1. The Bulldogs are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Butler vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over-under is set at 128.5. Before entering any Seton Hall vs. Butler picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Bulldogs didn't have too much trouble with Providence last Friday as they won 70-58. Four players scored in the double digits for Butler: guard Kamar Baldwin (17) and forwards Jordan Tucker (17), Bryce Golden (14), and Bryce Nze (10). Baldwin has been leading the charge for Butler all season, averaging 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Butler also defends the 3-point line relentlessly, allowing opponents to hit just 26.2 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc. That's the fifth-best mark in Division-I.

Meanwhile, the Pirates strolled past Marquette with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 69-55. It was another big night for guard Myles Powell, who had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds. Powell is averaging 21.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season and is nearing 2,000 points (1,964) for his career at Seton Hall.

