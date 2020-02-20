Seton Hall vs. Butler score: Pirates end losing skid with dramatic buzzer-beater to defeat Bulldogs
A wild finish helped Seton Hall snap a two-game losing streak and stay atop the Big East
In danger of falling into a three-way tie atop the Big East standings on Wednesday night, No. 16 Seton Hall snapped a two-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Sandro Mamukelashvili hit a buzzer-beating shot at the end of regulation to lift the Pirates to a 74-72 victory over visiting No. 21 Butler to keep them alone atop the conference standings while getting back on the winning track.
Mamukelashvili's game-winner came on a baseline out-of-bounds play that began with 0.6 seconds left. Quincy McKnight made the pass, which Mamukelashvili caught and shot in mid-air as the Pirates (19-7, 11-3 Big East) capped a hectic final two minutes by emerging with their 10th Quadrant 1 victory of the season.
The Bulldogs (19-8, 7-7) failed to make a 3-pointer in the second half until the final minute when they hit three shots from deep to keep Seton Hall from pulling away. A win would have kept Butler on the fringes of the race for a regular-season conference title. But Seton Hall is back in the Big East driver's seat now after losses to Creighton and Providence last week tightened the top of the standings.
McKnight led the Pirates with 18 points on Wednesday, with Myles Powell adding in 16. Mamukelashvili and Romaro Gill each contributed 15 in the much-needed victory.
