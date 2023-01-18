Who's Playing

Connecticut @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Connecticut 15-4; Seton Hall 11-8

What to Know

The #15 Connecticut Huskies won both of their matches against the Seton Hall Pirates last season (70-65 and 62-52) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. UConn and Seton Hall will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. The Huskies won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

UConn entered their game against the St. John's Red Storm on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The contest between them was not particularly close, with UConn falling 85-74. This was hardly the result they or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 14.5 points over St. John's heading into this matchup. Despite the loss, UConn got a solid performance out of guard Jordan Hawkins, who had 31 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pirates narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the DePaul Blue Demons 71-67. Four players on Seton Hall scored in the double digits: forward KC Ndefo (16), guard Al-Amir Dawes (15), forward Tyrese Samuel (12), and guard Femi Odukale (12). Ndefo hadn't helped his team much against the Georgetown Hoyas last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. KC Ndefo's points were the most he has had all year.

Seton Hall's win lifted them to 11-8 while Connecticut's defeat dropped them down to 15-4. This past Saturday Seton Hall relied heavily on Ndefo, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 boards. It will be up to Connecticut's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Huskies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -106

Series History

Connecticut have won three out of their last five games against Seton Hall.