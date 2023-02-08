Who's Playing

Creighton @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Creighton 15-8; Seton Hall 15-9

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates and the Creighton Bluejays are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Pirates and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Prudential Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Seton Hall didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the DePaul Blue Demons on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 win. Five players on Seton Hall scored in the double digits: guard Kadary Richmond (14), forward Tyrese Samuel (14), forward KC Ndefo (13), guard Al-Amir Dawes (12), and forward Tray Jackson (10).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Creighton beat the Villanova Wildcats 66-61 this past Saturday. Guard Trey Alexander took over for Creighton, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 41% of their total).

The Pirates are now 15-9 while the Bluejays sit at 15-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seton Hall is 30th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.5 on average. Creighton has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 11th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seton Hall and Creighton both have eight wins in their last 16 games.