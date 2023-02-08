Who's Playing
Creighton @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Creighton 15-8; Seton Hall 15-9
What to Know
The Seton Hall Pirates and the Creighton Bluejays are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Pirates and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Prudential Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Seton Hall didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the DePaul Blue Demons on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 win. Five players on Seton Hall scored in the double digits: guard Kadary Richmond (14), forward Tyrese Samuel (14), forward KC Ndefo (13), guard Al-Amir Dawes (12), and forward Tray Jackson (10).
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Creighton beat the Villanova Wildcats 66-61 this past Saturday. Guard Trey Alexander took over for Creighton, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 41% of their total).
The Pirates are now 15-9 while the Bluejays sit at 15-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seton Hall is 30th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.5 on average. Creighton has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 11th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Seton Hall and Creighton both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 03, 2023 - Creighton 83 vs. Seton Hall 61
- Mar 05, 2022 - Seton Hall 65 vs. Creighton 60
- Feb 04, 2022 - Seton Hall 74 vs. Creighton 55
- Jan 27, 2021 - Creighton 85 vs. Seton Hall 81
- Jan 06, 2021 - Creighton 89 vs. Seton Hall 53
- Mar 07, 2020 - Creighton 77 vs. Seton Hall 60
- Feb 12, 2020 - Creighton 87 vs. Seton Hall 82
- Feb 17, 2019 - Seton Hall 81 vs. Creighton 75
- Feb 09, 2019 - Seton Hall 63 vs. Creighton 58
- Jan 17, 2018 - Creighton 80 vs. Seton Hall 63
- Dec 28, 2017 - Seton Hall 90 vs. Creighton 84
- Feb 15, 2017 - Seton Hall 87 vs. Creighton 81
- Dec 28, 2016 - Creighton 89 vs. Seton Hall 75
- Mar 10, 2016 - Seton Hall 81 vs. Creighton 73
- Jan 30, 2016 - Seton Hall 75 vs. Creighton 65
- Jan 09, 2016 - Creighton 82 vs. Seton Hall 67