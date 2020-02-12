Seton Hall vs. Creighton: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Seton Hall vs. Creighton basketball game
Who's Playing
Creighton @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Creighton 18-6; Seton Hall 18-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #10 Seton Hall Pirates are heading back home. The Pirates and the #23 Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Prudential Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Seton Hall has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Seton Hall didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Villanova Wildcats this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 70-64 victory. Seton Hall's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, who had 17 points in addition to eight rebounds, and guard Jared Rhoden, who had nine points in addition to 11 boards.
Meanwhile, the Bluejays strolled past the St. John's Red Storm with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 94-82. Creighton got double-digit scores from six players: guard Marcus Zegarowski (23), guard Denzel Mahoney (18), forward Damien Jefferson (16), guard Ty-Shon Alexander (16), guard Mitch Ballock (10), and forward Christian Bishop (10).
The wins brought Seton Hall up to 18-5 and Creighton to 18-6. Seton Hall is 13-4 after wins this year, Creighton 12-5.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.02
Odds
The Pirates are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bluejays, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Seton Hall have won six out of their last nine games against Creighton.
- Feb 17, 2019 - Seton Hall 81 vs. Creighton 75
- Feb 09, 2019 - Seton Hall 63 vs. Creighton 58
- Jan 17, 2018 - Creighton 80 vs. Seton Hall 63
- Dec 28, 2017 - Seton Hall 90 vs. Creighton 84
- Feb 15, 2017 - Seton Hall 87 vs. Creighton 81
- Dec 28, 2016 - Creighton 89 vs. Seton Hall 75
- Mar 10, 2016 - Seton Hall 81 vs. Creighton 73
- Jan 30, 2016 - Seton Hall 75 vs. Creighton 65
- Jan 09, 2016 - Creighton 82 vs. Seton Hall 67
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Creighton vs. Seton Hall odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Creighton vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Xavier vs. Butler odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Xavier vs. Butler game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan State holds off No. 22 Illinois
No. 22 Illinois suffers heartbreak on the game's final play as Michigan State holds on for...
-
Mustapha Heron 'likely' out for season
The slog through Big East play just got tougher for St. John's and first-year coach Mike Anderson
-
Bubble Watch: Cuse faces Wolfpack
Virginia and Notre Dame battle after the Orange and Wolfpack meet all needing a win to boost...
-
Pitt's Justin Champagnie earns FOTW
The Freshman of the Week goes to a player who put up just the fourth 30-point game for a frosh...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium