Seton Hall vs. Creighton: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Creighton @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Creighton 18-6; Seton Hall 18-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #10 Seton Hall Pirates are heading back home. The Pirates and the #23 Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Prudential Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Seton Hall has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Seton Hall didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Villanova Wildcats this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 70-64 victory. Seton Hall's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, who had 17 points in addition to eight rebounds, and guard Jared Rhoden, who had nine points in addition to 11 boards.

Meanwhile, the Bluejays strolled past the St. John's Red Storm with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 94-82. Creighton got double-digit scores from six players: guard Marcus Zegarowski (23), guard Denzel Mahoney (18), forward Damien Jefferson (16), guard Ty-Shon Alexander (16), guard Mitch Ballock (10), and forward Christian Bishop (10).

The wins brought Seton Hall up to 18-5 and Creighton to 18-6. Seton Hall is 13-4 after wins this year, Creighton 12-5.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.02

Odds

The Pirates are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bluejays, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Seton Hall have won six out of their last nine games against Creighton.