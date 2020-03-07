Seton Hall vs. Creighton odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 7 predictions from proven model

The No. 8 Seton Hall Pirates and the No. 11 Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East clash at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays are 23-7 overall and 16-1 at home, while Seton Hall is 21-8 overall and 8-3 on the road. Creighton has won six of its past seven games, Seton Hall has won three of its past four.

The winner can nail down the No. 1 seed in the Big East conference tournament next week and the Bluejays are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Creighton vs. Seton Hall odds, and the over-under is set at 151.5. Before entering any Seton Hall vs. Creighton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 18 of the 2019-20 season on a 72-48 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Creighton vs. Seton Hall. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Creighton vs. Seton Hall:

Creighton vs. Seton Hall spread: Creighton -3.5

Creighton vs. Seton Hall over-under: 151.5 points

Creighton vs. Seton Hall money line: Creighton -171, Seton Hall 1+47

What you need to know about Creighton

Creighton didn't have too much trouble with the Georgetown Hoyas at home on Wednesday as they won 91-76. Marcus Zegarowski had 20 points and eight assists. Mitch Ballock made six 3-pointers and also had 20 points. The team sank a season-high 17 3-pointers on 36 attempts. Creighton beat all nine Big East opponents in the same season for the second time since joining the Big East in 2013-14.

Creighton beat Seton Hall when the teams last met on Feb. 12, 87-82.

What you need to know about Seton Hall

On Wednesday, Seton Hall fell 79-77 to the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats. Sandro Mamukelashvili dropped a double-double on 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pirates will win the Big East title if they beat Creighton. If they lose and Villanova beats Georgetown, there will be a three-way tie. Creighton would be the top seed in the tournament based on its sweeping Seton Hall and splitting with Wildcats. Seton Hall would end up as No. 3 seed in that scenario.

How to make Seton Hall vs. Creighton picks

The model has simulated Creighton vs. Seton Hall 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Seton Hall vs. Creighton? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Seton Hall vs. Creighton spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.