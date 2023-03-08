Who's Playing
DePaul @ Seton Hall
Regular Season Records: DePaul 9-22; Seton Hall 17-14
What to Know
The DePaul Blue Demons are 3-13 against the Seton Hall Pirates since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. DePaul and Seton Hall are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Madison Square Garden in the first round of the Big East Conference Tourney. The Pirates should still be riding high after a big victory, while DePaul will be looking to get back in the win column.
DePaul received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 84-70 to the Creighton Bluejays. Guard Umoja Gibson wasn't much of a difference maker for DePaul; Gibson finished with only four points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall made easy work of the Providence Friars this past Saturday and carried off an 82-58 win. Seton Hall got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dre Davis (24), guard Femi Odukale (19), forward KC Ndefo (15), and guard Al-Amir Dawes (11).
DePaul's loss took them down to 9-22 while Seton Hall's win pulled them up to 17-14. In their win, Seton Hall relied heavily on Dre Davis, who had 24 points. DePaul will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Seton Hall have won 13 out of their last 16 games against DePaul.
- Feb 05, 2023 - Seton Hall 69 vs. DePaul 64
- Jan 14, 2023 - Seton Hall 71 vs. DePaul 67
- Feb 19, 2022 - Seton Hall 66 vs. DePaul 64
- Jan 13, 2022 - DePaul 96 vs. Seton Hall 92
- Feb 17, 2021 - Seton Hall 60 vs. DePaul 52
- Jan 09, 2021 - Seton Hall 76 vs. DePaul 68
- Jan 29, 2020 - Seton Hall 64 vs. DePaul 57
- Dec 30, 2019 - Seton Hall 74 vs. DePaul 66
- Jan 19, 2019 - DePaul 97 vs. Seton Hall 93
- Jan 06, 2019 - DePaul 75 vs. Seton Hall 74
- Feb 18, 2018 - Seton Hall 82 vs. DePaul 77
- Jan 28, 2018 - Seton Hall 86 vs. DePaul 70
- Feb 25, 2017 - Seton Hall 82 vs. DePaul 79
- Jan 07, 2017 - Seton Hall 87 vs. DePaul 56
- Mar 05, 2016 - Seton Hall 80 vs. DePaul 66
- Jan 02, 2016 - Seton Hall 78 vs. DePaul 74