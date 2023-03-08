Who's Playing

DePaul @ Seton Hall

Regular Season Records: DePaul 9-22; Seton Hall 17-14

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons are 3-13 against the Seton Hall Pirates since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. DePaul and Seton Hall are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Madison Square Garden in the first round of the Big East Conference Tourney. The Pirates should still be riding high after a big victory, while DePaul will be looking to get back in the win column.

DePaul received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 84-70 to the Creighton Bluejays. Guard Umoja Gibson wasn't much of a difference maker for DePaul; Gibson finished with only four points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall made easy work of the Providence Friars this past Saturday and carried off an 82-58 win. Seton Hall got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dre Davis (24), guard Femi Odukale (19), forward KC Ndefo (15), and guard Al-Amir Dawes (11).

DePaul's loss took them down to 9-22 while Seton Hall's win pulled them up to 17-14. In their win, Seton Hall relied heavily on Dre Davis, who had 24 points. DePaul will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seton Hall have won 13 out of their last 16 games against DePaul.