DePaul @ Seton Hall

Current Records: DePaul 9-14; Seton Hall 14-9

The DePaul Blue Demons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Blue Demons and the Seton Hall Pirates will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET on Sunday at Prudential Center. DePaul has some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

The matchup between DePaul and the Connecticut Huskies on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with DePaul falling 90-76 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Javan Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall strolled past the St. John's Red Storm with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 84-72. Four players on Seton Hall scored in the double digits: guard Al-Amir Dawes (21), guard Kadary Richmond (15), guard Jamir Harris (10), and forward KC Ndefo (10).

Seton Hall's victory lifted them to 14-9 while DePaul's loss dropped them down to 9-14. We'll see if the Pirates can repeat their recent success or if the Blue Demons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Series History

Seton Hall have won 12 out of their last 15 games against DePaul.