Who's Playing
DePaul @ Seton Hall
Current Records: DePaul 9-14; Seton Hall 14-9
What to Know
The DePaul Blue Demons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Blue Demons and the Seton Hall Pirates will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET on Sunday at Prudential Center. DePaul has some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
The matchup between DePaul and the Connecticut Huskies on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with DePaul falling 90-76 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Javan Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall strolled past the St. John's Red Storm with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 84-72. Four players on Seton Hall scored in the double digits: guard Al-Amir Dawes (21), guard Kadary Richmond (15), guard Jamir Harris (10), and forward KC Ndefo (10).
Seton Hall's victory lifted them to 14-9 while DePaul's loss dropped them down to 9-14. We'll see if the Pirates can repeat their recent success or if the Blue Demons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Seton Hall have won 12 out of their last 15 games against DePaul.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Seton Hall 71 vs. DePaul 67
- Feb 19, 2022 - Seton Hall 66 vs. DePaul 64
- Jan 13, 2022 - DePaul 96 vs. Seton Hall 92
- Feb 17, 2021 - Seton Hall 60 vs. DePaul 52
- Jan 09, 2021 - Seton Hall 76 vs. DePaul 68
- Jan 29, 2020 - Seton Hall 64 vs. DePaul 57
- Dec 30, 2019 - Seton Hall 74 vs. DePaul 66
- Jan 19, 2019 - DePaul 97 vs. Seton Hall 93
- Jan 06, 2019 - DePaul 75 vs. Seton Hall 74
- Feb 18, 2018 - Seton Hall 82 vs. DePaul 77
- Jan 28, 2018 - Seton Hall 86 vs. DePaul 70
- Feb 25, 2017 - Seton Hall 82 vs. DePaul 79
- Jan 07, 2017 - Seton Hall 87 vs. DePaul 56
- Mar 05, 2016 - Seton Hall 80 vs. DePaul 66
- Jan 02, 2016 - Seton Hall 78 vs. DePaul 74