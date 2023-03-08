Who's Playing

DePaul @ Seton Hall

Regular Season Records: DePaul 9-22; Seton Hall 17-14

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons are 3-13 against the Seton Hall Pirates since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. DePaul and Seton Hall are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Madison Square Garden in the first round of the Big East Conference Tourney. The Pirates should still be riding high after a big win, while the Blue Demons will be looking to right the ship.

The game between DePaul and the Creighton Bluejays this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with DePaul falling 84-70 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Umoja Gibson wasn't much of a difference maker for DePaul; Gibson played for 36 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, everything went Seton Hall's way against the Providence Friars this past Saturday as they made off with an 82-58 victory. Four players on Seton Hall scored in the double digits: guard Dre Davis (24), guard Femi Odukale (19), forward KC Ndefo (15), and guard Al-Amir Dawes (11).

DePaul is expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take DePaul against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

DePaul's loss took them down to 9-22 while Seton Hall's win pulled them up to 17-14. Dre Davis will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 24 points this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if DePaul's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $515.00

Odds

The Pirates are a solid 6-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seton Hall have won 13 out of their last 16 games against DePaul.