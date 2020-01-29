Seton Hall vs. DePaul odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 29 predictions from model on 22-13 run

The No. 10 Seton Hall Pirates will look to stay perfect in Big East Conference play when they host the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday evening. The Blue Demons (13-7), who are 10th in the conference at 1-6, have lost two straight and six of seven, while the Pirates (15-4), who are first in the Big East at 7-0, have won nine in a row. Seton Hall is 8-1 on its home court, losing only to Michigan State 76-73 on Nov. 14.

Tip-off from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Pirates are nine-point favorites in the latest DePaul vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 143.

DePaul vs. Seton Hall spread: Seton Hall -9

DePaul vs. Seton Hall over-under: 143 points

DePaul vs. Seton Hall money line: DePaul +372, Seton Hall -488

DP: DePaul has hit at least one 3-pointer in 826 consecutive games.

SH: Six of the Pirates' seven Big East wins have been by eight points or more.

Why Seton Hall can cover

Seton Hall wins with defense and ranks 12th nationally in KenPom's defensive efficiency rankings. The Pirates' ability to block shots has helped their cause as they average 6.4 blocks per game, tops in the Big East and sixth in the country. Plus, Seton Hall is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games against a team with a winning straight up record.

Offensively, senior guard and All-American candidate Myles Powell has been playing well of late and is averaging 21.9 points per game, eighth-best in Division I and second in the Big East. His 3.0 made 3-pointers per game ranks 27th nationally and third in the conference. In the first meeting against DePaul on Dec. 30, Powell poured in 27 points, while grabbing five rebounds and recording five steals.

Why DePaul can cover

Even so, the Pirates aren't a lock to cover the DePaul vs. Seton Hall spread. That's because the Blue Demons rarely get blown out and in five of their seven losses this season, DePaul has lost by eight or fewer points. The Blue Demons have also won two of the past three games in the series, and are averaging 74.5 points per game, while allowing just 68.7.

Junior forward Paul Reed and junior guard Charlie Moore lead the Blue Demons' offense, both averaging 16.2 points per game. Reed is a force in the middle and leads the team with 11.3 rebounds per game, while Moore is averaging 3.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Reed has had eight double-doubles in the past 11 games, and has had 12 rebounds in each of the last two games.

