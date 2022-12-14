Who's Playing

Drexel @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Drexel 5-5; Seton Hall 6-4

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons' road trip will continue as they head to Prudential Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Seton Hall Pirates. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Dragons bagged a 65-58 victory over the La Salle Explorers this past Saturday. Drexel's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Coletrane Washington, who had 21 points, and Amari Williams, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds along with four blocks.

Meanwhile, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Seton Hall proved too difficult a challenge. The Pirates narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Scarlet Knights 45-43.

Drexel is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Dragons are now 5-5 while Seton Hall sits at 6-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Drexel is 52nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.7 on average. The Pirates have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Pirates are a big 14-point favorite against the Dragons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.