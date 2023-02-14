Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Georgetown 6-20; Seton Hall 15-11
What to Know
The Seton Hall Pirates are 14-4 against the Georgetown Hoyas since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Pirates and Georgetown will face off in a Big East battle at 6 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Seton Hall has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
It was close but no cigar for Seton Hall as they fell 58-54 to the Villanova Wildcats this past Saturday. Guard Kadary Richmond put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had ten points and nine assists in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, the contest between Georgetown and the Marquette Golden Eagles this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Georgetown falling 89-75 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Primo Spears wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hoyas; Spears finished with only eight points on 2-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 37 minutes on the court.
The losses put the Pirates at 15-11 and Georgetown at 6-20. Seton Hall is 5-5 after losses this season, Georgetown 4-15.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Pirates are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Seton Hall have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Georgetown.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Seton Hall 66 vs. Georgetown 51
- Mar 09, 2022 - Seton Hall 57 vs. Georgetown 53
- Mar 02, 2022 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Georgetown 68
- Feb 01, 2022 - Seton Hall 70 vs. Georgetown 63
- Mar 12, 2021 - Georgetown 66 vs. Seton Hall 58
- Feb 20, 2021 - Georgetown 81 vs. Seton Hall 75
- Dec 23, 2020 - Seton Hall 78 vs. Georgetown 67
- Feb 05, 2020 - Seton Hall 78 vs. Georgetown 71
- Jan 03, 2020 - Seton Hall 78 vs. Georgetown 62
- Mar 14, 2019 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Georgetown 57
- Mar 02, 2019 - Georgetown 77 vs. Seton Hall 71
- Feb 13, 2019 - Seton Hall 90 vs. Georgetown 75
- Feb 10, 2018 - Georgetown 83 vs. Seton Hall 80
- Jan 13, 2018 - Seton Hall 74 vs. Georgetown 61
- Feb 28, 2017 - Seton Hall 62 vs. Georgetown 59
- Feb 04, 2017 - Seton Hall 68 vs. Georgetown 66
- Feb 17, 2016 - Seton Hall 72 vs. Georgetown 64
- Feb 06, 2016 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Georgetown 61