Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Georgetown 6-20; Seton Hall 15-11

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates are 14-4 against the Georgetown Hoyas since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Pirates and Georgetown will face off in a Big East battle at 6 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Seton Hall has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

It was close but no cigar for Seton Hall as they fell 58-54 to the Villanova Wildcats this past Saturday. Guard Kadary Richmond put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had ten points and nine assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between Georgetown and the Marquette Golden Eagles this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Georgetown falling 89-75 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Primo Spears wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hoyas; Spears finished with only eight points on 2-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 37 minutes on the court.

The losses put the Pirates at 15-11 and Georgetown at 6-20. Seton Hall is 5-5 after losses this season, Georgetown 4-15.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Pirates are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seton Hall have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Georgetown.