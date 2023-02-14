Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Georgetown 6-20; Seton Hall 15-11

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates are 14-4 against the Georgetown Hoyas since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Pirates and Georgetown will face off in a Big East battle at 6 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was close but no cigar for Seton Hall as they fell 58-54 to the Villanova Wildcats this past Saturday. Seton Hall's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Kadary Richmond, who had ten points and nine assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgetown ended up a good deal behind the Marquette Golden Eagles when they played this past Saturday, losing 89-75. Guard Primo Spears wasn't much of a difference maker for Georgetown; Spears finished with only eight points on 2-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 37 minutes on the court.

The losses put Seton Hall at 15-11 and the Hoyas at 6-20. The Pirates are 5-5 after losses this year, Georgetown 4-15.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Seton Hall have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Georgetown.