Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Georgetown 6-20; Seton Hall 15-11
What to Know
The Seton Hall Pirates are 14-4 against the Georgetown Hoyas since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Pirates and Georgetown will face off in a Big East battle at 6 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
It was close but no cigar for Seton Hall as they fell 58-54 to the Villanova Wildcats this past Saturday. Seton Hall's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Kadary Richmond, who had ten points and nine assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Georgetown ended up a good deal behind the Marquette Golden Eagles when they played this past Saturday, losing 89-75. Guard Primo Spears wasn't much of a difference maker for Georgetown; Spears finished with only eight points on 2-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 37 minutes on the court.
The losses put Seton Hall at 15-11 and the Hoyas at 6-20. The Pirates are 5-5 after losses this year, Georgetown 4-15.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Seton Hall have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Georgetown.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Seton Hall 66 vs. Georgetown 51
- Mar 09, 2022 - Seton Hall 57 vs. Georgetown 53
- Mar 02, 2022 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Georgetown 68
- Feb 01, 2022 - Seton Hall 70 vs. Georgetown 63
- Mar 12, 2021 - Georgetown 66 vs. Seton Hall 58
- Feb 20, 2021 - Georgetown 81 vs. Seton Hall 75
- Dec 23, 2020 - Seton Hall 78 vs. Georgetown 67
- Feb 05, 2020 - Seton Hall 78 vs. Georgetown 71
- Jan 03, 2020 - Seton Hall 78 vs. Georgetown 62
- Mar 14, 2019 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Georgetown 57
- Mar 02, 2019 - Georgetown 77 vs. Seton Hall 71
- Feb 13, 2019 - Seton Hall 90 vs. Georgetown 75
- Feb 10, 2018 - Georgetown 83 vs. Seton Hall 80
- Jan 13, 2018 - Seton Hall 74 vs. Georgetown 61
- Feb 28, 2017 - Seton Hall 62 vs. Georgetown 59
- Feb 04, 2017 - Seton Hall 68 vs. Georgetown 66
- Feb 17, 2016 - Seton Hall 72 vs. Georgetown 64
- Feb 06, 2016 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Georgetown 61