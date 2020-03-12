Seton Hall vs. Marquette: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Marquette @ Seton Hall

Regular Season Records: Marquette 18-12; Seton Hall 21-9

Last Season Records: Seton Hall 20-13; Marquette 24-9

What to Know

The Marquette Golden Eagles haven't won a game against the #16 Seton Hall Pirates since Jan. 12 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Golden Eagles and Seton Hall are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in the second round of the Big East Conference Tourney. Marquette staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

Marquette was just a three-ball short of a win on Saturday and fell 88-86 to the St. John's Red Storm. The losing side was boosted by guard Markus Howard, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 77-60 to the Creighton Bluejays. The top scorers for Seton Hall were guard Quincy McKnight (15 points) and guard Myles Powell (15 points).

The Golden Eagles aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marquette enters the matchup with 4.2 blocked shots per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. But the Pirates are even better: they come into the contest boasting the fifth most blocked shots per game per game in college basketball at 5.8. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pirates are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 150

Series History

Seton Hall have won eight out of their last 12 games against Marquette.