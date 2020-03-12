Seton Hall vs. Marquette: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette basketball game
Who's Playing
Marquette @ Seton Hall
Regular Season Records: Marquette 18-12; Seton Hall 21-9
Last Season Records: Seton Hall 20-13; Marquette 24-9
What to Know
The Marquette Golden Eagles haven't won a game against the #16 Seton Hall Pirates since Jan. 12 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Golden Eagles and Seton Hall are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in the second round of the Big East Conference Tourney. Marquette staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
Marquette was just a three-ball short of a win on Saturday and fell 88-86 to the St. John's Red Storm. The losing side was boosted by guard Markus Howard, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 77-60 to the Creighton Bluejays. The top scorers for Seton Hall were guard Quincy McKnight (15 points) and guard Myles Powell (15 points).
The Golden Eagles aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marquette enters the matchup with 4.2 blocked shots per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. But the Pirates are even better: they come into the contest boasting the fifth most blocked shots per game per game in college basketball at 5.8. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pirates are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 150
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Seton Hall have won eight out of their last 12 games against Marquette.
- Feb 29, 2020 - Seton Hall 88 vs. Marquette 79
- Jan 11, 2020 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Marquette 55
- Mar 15, 2019 - Seton Hall 81 vs. Marquette 79
- Mar 06, 2019 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Marquette 64
- Jan 12, 2019 - Marquette 70 vs. Seton Hall 66
- Feb 07, 2018 - Marquette 88 vs. Seton Hall 85
- Jan 09, 2018 - Marquette 84 vs. Seton Hall 64
- Mar 09, 2017 - Seton Hall 82 vs. Marquette 76
- Jan 11, 2017 - Marquette 89 vs. Seton Hall 86
- Jan 01, 2017 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Marquette 66
- Feb 03, 2016 - Seton Hall 79 vs. Marquette 62
- Dec 30, 2015 - Seton Hall 83 vs. Marquette 63
