Marquette @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Marquette 15-5; Seton Hall 12-8

The Seton Hall Pirates haven't won a contest against the #20 Marquette Golden Eagles since Feb. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Seton Hall and the Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 4 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Seton Hall is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Seton Hall escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Connecticut Huskies by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66. Forward KC Ndefo and guard Kadary Richmond were among the main playmakers for Seton Hall as the former had 14 points along with eight rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 18 points and ten boards. Richmond's performance made up for a slower game against the DePaul Blue Demons on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Marquette beat the Providence Friars 83-75 on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Tyler Kolek, who had 19 points and six assists in addition to eight boards, and guard Kam Jones, who had 21 points.

The Pirates are now 12-8 while Marquette sits at 15-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seton Hall has allowed their opponents an average of 7.7 steals per game, the 27th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Seton Hall, Marquette comes into the matchup boasting the 22nd most steals per game in college basketball at 9.4. In other words, Seton Hall will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Seton Hall have won ten out of their last 17 games against Marquette.