Who's Playing

Memphis @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Memphis 2-1; Seton Hall 3-1

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates will square off against the Memphis Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Field House. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Seton Hall entered their contest on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past the Wagner Seahawks 82-44 at home. Five players on the Pirates scored in the double digits: guard Al-Amir Dawes (19), forward Tray Jackson (16), forward KC Ndefo (12), guard Femi Odukale (11), and forward Tyrese Samuel (10).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Memphis and the VCU Rams on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Tigers wrapped it up with a 62-47 win at home. Guard Kendric Davis took over for Memphis, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 42% of their total) and seven dimes.

Seton Hall is now 3-1 while Memphis sits at 2-1. Seton Hall is 1-1 after wins this year, Memphis 0-1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.