Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Seton Hall

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks and the Seton Hall Pirates will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 9th at Prudential Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Monmouth was on the positive side of .500 (21-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Seton Hall went 21-11 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 69-42 to the TCU Horned Frogs in the first round.

Since the experts predict a defeat, the Hawks will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.18

Odds

The Pirates are a big 19-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Seton Hall won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.