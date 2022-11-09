The Monmouth Hawks and Seton Hall Pirates will begin their 2022-23 college basketball seasons on Wednesday night. Monmouth went 21-13 last season, while Seton Hall went 21-11. These teams have played 13 times previously and Seton Hall has won all 13, with 12 of them coming by double digits.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The Pirates are favored by 21 points in the latest Seton Hall vs. Monmouth odds, and the over/under is set at 135. Before entering any Monmouth vs. Seton Hall picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Seton Hall vs. Monmouth. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Monmouth vs. Seton Hall:

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth spread: Monmouth +21

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth over/under: 135 points

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth picks: See picks here



What you need to know about Monmouth

The Hawks' 21 wins last year were their most since the 2016-17 season, although they missed the NCAA Tournament for the 16th straight year. Monmouth went 11-9 in conference play, finishing fourth in the MAAC. The team will have to replace its top four scorers, including three double-digit scorers.

Monmouth's top returning players are Myles Foster and Myles Ruth. They combined to average just 8.4 points per game last year, but they are the only returning Hawks who averaged at least three points last season. Monmouth will hope to continue its penchant for getting to the line as the team ranked second in both free throws attempted and free throws made in conference play last season.

What you need to know about Seton Hall

Seton Hall is coming off a 21-win season that concluded with a loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates went 11-8 in conference play, finishing fifth in the Big East. The team's biggest addition in the offseason wasn't a new player but rather a new coach as it landed alum Shaheen Holloway after he guided St. Peter's to an Elite Eight appearance last year.

Also coming over from St. Peter's is forward KC Ndefo, who led the NCAA in blocked shots two seasons ago and is a three-time MAAC Defensive Player of the Year. Seton Hall also landed a couple of ACC transfers in Al-Amir Dawes (Clemson) and Femi Odukale (Pittsburgh) who combined to average 22.1 points per game last season. The Pirates already have a strong defensive profile, as the team ranked among the top 20 percent of all teams in defensive rating last season.

How to make Seton Hall vs. Monmouth picks

The model has simulated Monmouth vs. Seton Hall 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Seton Hall vs. Monmouth? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Monmouth vs. Seton Hall spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,200 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks over the last six years, and find out.