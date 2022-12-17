Who's Playing

Providence @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Providence 8-3; Seton Hall 7-4

What to Know

The Providence Friars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Providence and the Seton Hall Pirates will face off in a Big East battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Friars entered their game on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They claimed a resounding 93-55 win over the Albany Great Danes at home. Six players on Providence scored in the double digits: forward Ed Croswell (18), guard Noah Locke (13), forward Rafael Castro (12), guard Bryce Hopkins (11), guard Devin Carter (11), and guard Alyn Breed (10).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Seton Hall and the Drexel Dragons on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Seton Hall wrapped it up with a 66-49 victory at home.

Providence didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Pirates when the two teams previously met in December of last year, but they still walked away with a 70-65 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Friars since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seton Hall have won eight out of their last 13 games against Providence.