Who's Playing
Providence @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Providence 8-3; Seton Hall 7-4
What to Know
The Providence Friars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Providence and the Seton Hall Pirates will face off in a Big East battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Friars entered their game on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They claimed a resounding 93-55 win over the Albany Great Danes at home. Six players on Providence scored in the double digits: forward Ed Croswell (18), guard Noah Locke (13), forward Rafael Castro (12), guard Bryce Hopkins (11), guard Devin Carter (11), and guard Alyn Breed (10).
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Seton Hall and the Drexel Dragons on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Seton Hall wrapped it up with a 66-49 victory at home.
Providence didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Pirates when the two teams previously met in December of last year, but they still walked away with a 70-65 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Friars since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Seton Hall have won eight out of their last 13 games against Providence.
- Dec 29, 2021 - Providence 70 vs. Seton Hall 65
- Feb 03, 2021 - Seton Hall 60 vs. Providence 43
- Dec 20, 2020 - Providence 80 vs. Seton Hall 77
- Feb 15, 2020 - Providence 74 vs. Seton Hall 71
- Jan 22, 2020 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Providence 64
- Jan 30, 2019 - Seton Hall 65 vs. Providence 63
- Jan 15, 2019 - Providence 72 vs. Seton Hall 63
- Feb 22, 2018 - Seton Hall 89 vs. Providence 77
- Jan 31, 2018 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Providence 57
- Feb 08, 2017 - Seton Hall 72 vs. Providence 70
- Jan 14, 2017 - Providence 65 vs. Seton Hall 61
- Feb 25, 2016 - Seton Hall 70 vs. Providence 52
- Jan 16, 2016 - Seton Hall 81 vs. Providence 72