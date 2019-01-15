Seton Hall vs. Providence odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 22-8 roll

Big East teams looking to get back on track meet up at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday when the Seton Hall Pirates (12-5, 3-2 Big East) travel to the Dunkin Donuts Center to take on the Providence Friars (10-6, 0-3 Big East). After the game opened as a pick'em, the Friars are now two-point favorites, with the over-under set at 146 in the latest Providence vs. Seton Hall odds. The Friars have dropped three straight overall, while the Pirates have lost two of three, but with two months of conference play remaining, there's plenty of time for both teams to get back into contention. Before locking in any Providence vs. Seton Hall picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has taken Providence's three-game losing streak into account. After knocking off Texas to wrap up the nonconference schedule, hopes were high for the Friars' Big East run, but they quickly were derailed with losses to Creighton, Villanova and Georgetown, all by at least six points.

The Friars have seen breakdowns on both ends. The offense came up short in the first two losses, failing to reach 70 points in either matchup. And then when they were able to score 90 on Georgetown, the defense sputtered, allowing the Hoyas to go off for 96.

But just because Providence has struggled doesn't mean Seton Hall is a lock to cover the spread.

Seton Hall had a headline-grabbing win over Kentucky earlier in the season that propelled the Pirates to an impressive seven-game winning streak. But they've slowed recently, dropping games on the road to DePaul and Marquette, with a one-point victory over Butler in between.

Much of the Pirates' success hinges on junior guard Myles Powell. He shot just 2 of 8 from beyond the arc and 4 of 13 overall from the field in that recent loss to DePaul.

