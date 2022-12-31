Who's Playing

St. John's @ Seton Hall

Current Records: St. John's 11-3; Seton Hall 7-7

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Seton Hall and the St. John's Red Storm will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Pirates winning the first 66-60 on the road and St. John's taking the second 84-63.

The matchup between Seton Hall and the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Seton Hall falling 83-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Seton Hall was guard Dre Davis (15 points).

Meanwhile, the Red Storm entered their game against the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. St. John's was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 84-79 to Xavier. Four players on St. John's scored in the double digits: forward David Jones (19), guard Montez Mathis (14), center Joel Soriano (14), and guard Posh Alexander (11). David Jones' performance made up for a slower contest against the Villanova Wildcats last Wednesday.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seton Hall have won 11 out of their last 15 games against St. John's.