Seton Hall vs. St. John's odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 18 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 18 Seton Hall Pirates will take on the St. John's Red Storm at noon ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in Big East action. St. John's is 12-6 overall and 10-2 at home, while Seton Hall is 13-4 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Pirates, off to a 5-0 start in Big East play, are favored by five points in the latest St. John's vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over-under is set at 143.

St. John's was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as it fell 63-58 to Providence. Four players on the Red Storm scored in the double digits: guard LJ Figueroa (12), guard Rasheem Dunn (11), guard Greg Williams Jr. (10), and forward Marcellus Earlington (10). St. John's was impressive in non-conference play, knocking off teams such as Arizona, West Virginia and Arizona State. But it's been a struggle in conference play thus far as it is just 1-4 in the Big East.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall was able to grind out a solid victory over Butler on Wednesday, winning 78-70. Seton Hall can attribute much of its success to guard Myles Powell, who had 29 points in addition to seven boards, and guard Quincy McKnight, who posted a double-double on 13 dimes and 11 points in addition to seven rebounds. Powell is one of the Big East's best scorers, averaging 22 points per outing.

Both sides have been tremendous against the spread this season. Seton Hall is 13-4 ATS, while St. John's is 12-5-1.

