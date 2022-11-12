Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Seton Hall

Current Records: St. Peter's 1-0; Seton Hall 1-0

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the St. Peter's Peacocks at noon ET Nov. 12 at Prudential Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Seton Hall took their contest against the Monmouth Hawks on Wednesday by a conclusive 79-52 score. The Pirates got double-digit scores from four players: Tray Jackson (12), Tyrese Samuel (11), Tae Davis (11), and Al-Amir Dawes (10).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between St. Peter's and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Peacocks wrapped it up with a 73-59 victory at home.

Seton Hall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest on Wednesday, where they covered a 20.5-point spread.

The wins brought Seton Hall up to 1-0 and St. Peter's to 1-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Pirates rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 12.7 on average. But the Peacocks enter the matchup with only 13.4 turnovers per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pirates are a big 16-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -115

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seton Hall have won both of the games they've played against St. Peter's in the last eight years.