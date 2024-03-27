The No. 1 seed Seton Hall Pirates (22-12) will try to extend an impressive run from the Big East this postseason when they face the UNLV Rebels (21-12) in the 2024 NIT quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Big East only had three teams make the NCAA Tournament, but all three of those squads advanced to the Sweet 16. Seton Hall has made the most of its opportunity in the NIT, beating Saint Joseph's and North Texas to get within one win of the semifinals. UNLV took down No. 2 seed Princeton last Wednesday before beating Boston College on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey. The Pirates are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Seton Hall vs. UNLV odds, while the over/under is 141 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any UNLV vs. Seton Hall picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Seton Hall vs. UNLV spread: Seton Hall -4.5

Seton Hall vs. UNLV over/under: 141 points

Seton Hall vs. UNLV money line: Seton Hall -200, UNLV +165

Why Seton Hall can cover

Seton Hall closed the regular season with back-to-back wins over Villanova and DePaul, but a loss to St. John's in the Big East Tournament ultimately kept the Pirates out of the NCAA Tournament. The Big East has clearly been undervalued this season, as all three teams in the Big Dance advanced to the Sweet 16. Seton Hall hoped to be in the NCAA Tournament field as well, but it has settled for a deep run in the NIT instead.

The Pirates beat Saint Joseph's in overtime to open the event, and they added a 72-58 win over North Texas as 5-point favorites on Saturday. Senior guard Dre Davis scored a team-high 18 points, while senior guard Kadary Richmond posted a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Seton Hall is riding a seven-game home winning streak and is 16-3 at home this season.

Why UNLV can cover

UNLV played in a quality conference this season as well, with the Mountain West putting six teams in the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels had their Big Dance hopes dashed in an overtime loss to San Diego State in the conference tournament, but they bounced back with an 84-77 win at No. 2 seed Princeton as 4.5-point road underdogs last Wednesday. Senior forward Keylan Boone had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 8 of 13 from the floor.

Junior forward Rob Whaley Jr. finished with 21 points and nine rebounds, knocking down all eight of his shot attempts. UNLV kept its season alive with a 79-70 win over Boston College on Sunday, outscoring the Eagles by nine points in the second half. The Rebels have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games, while Seton Hall has only covered twice in its last seven games. See which team to pick here.

