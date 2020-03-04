Seton Hall vs. Villanova: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Seton Hall vs. Villanova basketball game
Who's Playing
Villanova @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Villanova 22-7; Seton Hall 21-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Big East battle as the #8 Seton Hall Pirates and the #14 Villanova Wildcats will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Prudential Center. The Pirates have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Seton Hall beat the Marquette Golden Eagles 88-79 this past Saturday. Forward Sandro Mamukelashvili was the offensive standout of the game for Seton Hall, picking up 26 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Villanova was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 58-54 to the Providence Friars. Guard Justin Moore just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Seton Hall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Seton Hall's victory brought them up to 21-7 while Villanova's loss pulled them down to 22-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seton Hall enters the contest with 6.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. The Wildcats are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 34th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 2.7 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Pirates are a 4-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won nine out of their last 12 games against Seton Hall.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Seton Hall 70 vs. Villanova 64
- Mar 16, 2019 - Villanova 74 vs. Seton Hall 72
- Mar 09, 2019 - Seton Hall 79 vs. Villanova 75
- Jan 27, 2019 - Villanova 80 vs. Seton Hall 52
- Feb 28, 2018 - Villanova 69 vs. Seton Hall 68
- Feb 04, 2018 - Villanova 92 vs. Seton Hall 76
- Mar 10, 2017 - Villanova 55 vs. Seton Hall 53
- Feb 18, 2017 - Villanova 92 vs. Seton Hall 70
- Jan 16, 2017 - Villanova 76 vs. Seton Hall 46
- Mar 12, 2016 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Villanova 67
- Jan 20, 2016 - Villanova 72 vs. Seton Hall 71
- Jan 06, 2016 - Villanova 72 vs. Seton Hall 63
