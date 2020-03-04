Seton Hall vs. Villanova odds: 2020 college basketball picks, March 4 predictions by model on 66-40 run

It's a showdown between top-15 teams when the No. 8 Seton Hall Pirates host the 14th-ranked Villanova Wildcats in a Big East battle on Wednesday night. Seton Hall (21-7) has won three in a row and can clinch its first Big East regular-season title since 1993 with a victory. The Pirates knocked off Marquette 88-79 on Saturday. The Wildcats (22-7) lost 58-54 to Providence on Saturday to snap a five-game win streak. Seton Hall has a strong core of upperclassmen who have big-game experience, while Villanova has two savvy juniors and several talented youngsters.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center. The Pirates are four-point favorites in the latest Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 140.5.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall spread: Pirates -4

Villanova vs. Seton Hall over-under: 140.5

Villanova vs. Seton Hall money line: Pirates -183, Wildcats +156

SH: G Myles Powell has scored less than 15 points just four times this season.

VIL: F Saddiq Bey is averaging 20 points over the past 10 games.

Why Seton Hall can cover

Seton Hall is 13-7 against the spread after a win this season, and guard Myles Powell sets the pace for the Pirates. The senior is 12th in the nation in scoring at 21.5 points per game and also pulls down 4.4 rebounds. Fellow seniors Sandro Mamukelashvili (11.7) and Quincy McKnight (11.6) also score in double figures, with McKnight adding a team-high 5.4 assists and Mamukelashvili grabbing 5.4 rebounds and helping out a lot on defense.

Center Romaro Gill, a 7-foot-2 senior, is third in the nation with 3.4 blocked shots per game and grabs 5.7 boards, while sophomore guard Jared Rhoden is the top rebounder at 6.6. The Pirates, who are 18-10 against the spread this season, also get 7.2 steals per game, with McKnight leading the way with 1.6 and three other players getting at least one.

Why Villanova can cover

Even so, the Pirates aren't guaranteed to cover the Villanova vs. Seton Hall spread on Wednesday. The underdog is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings, and Villanova relies heavily on the three-pointer. The Wildcats average 27.5 attempts from long range, and they make 35.6 percent of them. Sophomore forward Saddiq Bey has made 45.1 percent on his 164 attempts. Junior guard Collin Gillespie has launched 184 of the team's nearly 800 three-pointers, making 65 (35.3 percent). Villanova is shooting 37.6 percent in its victories and 29.5 in losses.

Freshman guard Justin Moore and sophomore reserve forward Cole Swider also can hit from outside for the Wildcats, who are 6-3-1 against the spread on the road this season. Bey (15.9) and Gillespie (15.4) are the top scorers, with Moore (11.1), junior forward Jermaine Samuels (10.4) and freshman forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (10.5) also scoring in double figures.

How to make Villanova vs. Seton Hall picks

