Who's Playing

Xavier @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Xavier 20-8; Seton Hall 16-12

What to Know

The #16 Xavier Musketeers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Xavier and the Seton Hall Pirates will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Prudential Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Musketeers were just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 64-63 to the Villanova Wildcats. Guard Colby Jones had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall came up short against the Connecticut Huskies this past Saturday, falling 64-55. Forward Tyrese Samuel (16 points) and guard Al-Amir Dawes (16 points) were the top scorers for Seton Hall.

The losses put Xavier at 20-8 and Seton Hall at 16-12. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Musketeers have allowed their opponents an average of 7.4 steals per game, the 35th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Xavier, the Pirates rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.6 on average. In other words, Xavier will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seton Hall have won eight out of their last 15 games against Xavier.