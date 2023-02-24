Who's Playing
Xavier @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Xavier 20-8; Seton Hall 16-12
What to Know
The #16 Xavier Musketeers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Xavier and the Seton Hall Pirates will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Prudential Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Musketeers were just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 64-63 to the Villanova Wildcats. Guard Colby Jones had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall came up short against the Connecticut Huskies this past Saturday, falling 64-55. Forward Tyrese Samuel (16 points) and guard Al-Amir Dawes (16 points) were the top scorers for Seton Hall.
The losses put Xavier at 20-8 and Seton Hall at 16-12. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Musketeers have allowed their opponents an average of 7.4 steals per game, the 35th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Xavier, the Pirates rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.6 on average. In other words, Xavier will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Seton Hall have won eight out of their last 15 games against Xavier.
- Dec 20, 2022 - Xavier 73 vs. Seton Hall 70
- Feb 26, 2022 - Seton Hall 82 vs. Xavier 66
- Feb 09, 2022 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Xavier 71
- Dec 30, 2020 - Seton Hall 85 vs. Xavier 68
- Feb 01, 2020 - Xavier 74 vs. Seton Hall 62
- Jan 08, 2020 - Seton Hall 83 vs. Xavier 71
- Feb 20, 2019 - Xavier 70 vs. Seton Hall 69
- Jan 02, 2019 - Seton Hall 80 vs. Xavier 70
- Feb 14, 2018 - Xavier 102 vs. Seton Hall 90
- Jan 20, 2018 - Xavier 73 vs. Seton Hall 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - Seton Hall 71 vs. Xavier 64
- Feb 01, 2017 - Xavier 72 vs. Seton Hall 70
- Mar 11, 2016 - Seton Hall 87 vs. Xavier 83
- Feb 28, 2016 - Seton Hall 90 vs. Xavier 81
- Jan 23, 2016 - Xavier 84 vs. Seton Hall 76