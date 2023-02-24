Who's Playing

Xavier @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Xavier 20-8; Seton Hall 16-12

What to Know

The #16 Xavier Musketeers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Xavier and the Seton Hall Pirates will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Prudential Center. The Musketeers are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

Xavier was just a bucket short of a win on Tuesday and fell 64-63 to the Villanova Wildcats. One thing holding Xavier back was the mediocre play of guard Colby Jones, who did not have his best game: he finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall came up short against the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday, falling 64-55. The top scorers for Seton Hall were forward Tyrese Samuel (16 points) and guard Al-Amir Dawes (16 points).

The losses put the Musketeers at 20-8 and the Pirates at 16-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Xavier has allowed their opponents an average of 7.4 steals per game, the 33rd most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Xavier, Seton Hall ranks 29th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.6 on average. In other words, Xavier will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.49

Odds

The Musketeers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seton Hall have won eight out of their last 15 games against Xavier.