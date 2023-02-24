Who's Playing
Xavier @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Xavier 20-8; Seton Hall 16-12
What to Know
The #16 Xavier Musketeers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Xavier and the Seton Hall Pirates will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Prudential Center. The Musketeers are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
Xavier was just a bucket short of a win on Tuesday and fell 64-63 to the Villanova Wildcats. One thing holding Xavier back was the mediocre play of guard Colby Jones, who did not have his best game: he finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall came up short against the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday, falling 64-55. The top scorers for Seton Hall were forward Tyrese Samuel (16 points) and guard Al-Amir Dawes (16 points).
The losses put the Musketeers at 20-8 and the Pirates at 16-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Xavier has allowed their opponents an average of 7.4 steals per game, the 33rd most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Xavier, Seton Hall ranks 29th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.6 on average. In other words, Xavier will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $69.49
Odds
The Musketeers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Seton Hall have won eight out of their last 15 games against Xavier.
- Dec 20, 2022 - Xavier 73 vs. Seton Hall 70
- Feb 26, 2022 - Seton Hall 82 vs. Xavier 66
- Feb 09, 2022 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Xavier 71
- Dec 30, 2020 - Seton Hall 85 vs. Xavier 68
- Feb 01, 2020 - Xavier 74 vs. Seton Hall 62
- Jan 08, 2020 - Seton Hall 83 vs. Xavier 71
- Feb 20, 2019 - Xavier 70 vs. Seton Hall 69
- Jan 02, 2019 - Seton Hall 80 vs. Xavier 70
- Feb 14, 2018 - Xavier 102 vs. Seton Hall 90
- Jan 20, 2018 - Xavier 73 vs. Seton Hall 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - Seton Hall 71 vs. Xavier 64
- Feb 01, 2017 - Xavier 72 vs. Seton Hall 70
- Mar 11, 2016 - Seton Hall 87 vs. Xavier 83
- Feb 28, 2016 - Seton Hall 90 vs. Xavier 81
- Jan 23, 2016 - Xavier 84 vs. Seton Hall 76