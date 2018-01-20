Seton Hall vs. Xavier odds: College basketball picks from proven model

It's an exciting Big East matchup of two Top 25 teams on Saturday as the Seton Hall Pirates host the Xavier Musketeers in a nationally televised 2:30 p.m. ET game on Fox.



Seton Hall opened as a 1.5-point favorite, and the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has held steady at 160.



The model knows Xavier is 20-8 against the spread in its last 28 games, while Seton Hall is 27-13-1 ATS in its last 41 Saturday contests.



The Musketeers' best chance to cover the spread -- and win outright -- is to free up senior guard Trevon Bluiett for open shots beyond the arc. Nearly half of his 19.4 points per game comes courtesy of three-balls, which he shoots at a 43 percent clip.



But Seton Hall can cover the spread with a big game from senior center Angel Delgado, who pulls down a phenomenal 11.3 boards per contest. On offense, he's a career 54 percent shooter.



Can Xavier creep closer to conference-leading Villanova, or will Seton Hall lock down the high-scoring Musketeers and pull out the much-needed victory and cover?