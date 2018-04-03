Seven stats to know about Villanova's historic NCAA Tournament title win

The 2018 Villanova Wildcats have been arguably the best team in college basketball this season, one of the best programs in the country over the last handful of years and after a convincing 79-62 victory vs. Michigan in the NCAA Tournament final on Monday have hit an elite status under Jay Wright with its second national title in three years

There are a lot of fascinating numbers tied to this team and this program right now as a display of its greatness. Here are seven that matter:

3 -- The number of active coaches with multiple national championships. After Monday night, the list goes Mike Krzyzewski (5), Roy Williams (3) and Jay Wright (2).

4 -- Villanova is the fourth team all-time to win both its Final Four and National Championship game by 16 points or more and the first in 50 years, joining 1952 Kansas, 1960 Ohio State and 1968 UCLA. Also, the Wildcats are the fourth team since the expansion of the field to 64 in 1985 to win all six tournament games by double digits, joining 2000 Michigan State, 2001 Duke and 2009 North Carolina

18.3 -- Margin of victory for Villanova in its final 10 games of the season, which includes five wins by 19 or more and the rare double-digit overtime victory after pulling away from Providence in the Big East Tournament final.

31 -- Donte Divincenzo's 31-point effort on 10-for-15 shooting will go down as one of the greatest individual title game performances in NCAA Tournament history. He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton from UCLA and Kentucky's Goose Givens as the only players to have 30 points and shoot 66 percent or better from the field in a title game.

33.76 -- Villanova finished the year with an adjusted efficiency margin of +33.76 in Ken Pomery's ratings. That's the second-best number of any national champion since 2002, trailing 2008 Kansas (+35.21). According to astute follower John Pudner, it also narrowly trails two of the best KenPom ratings of the century in 2015 Kentucky (+36.91) and 2002 Duke (+34.19).

76 -- Villanova set the NCAA Tournament record for 3-point field goals made in the semifinals against Kansas and then extended it in the championship game for a final total of 76.

136 -- Villanova finished the season at a scoll-record 36-4 and has compiled a 136-16 record over the last four years, winning three Big East Tournament titles in addition to its two national championships. That's the new NCAA record for the most wins in a four-year span, after already topping Duke's 133 wins from 1998-2001 earlier in the tournament. Memphis won 137 games in John Calipari's last four years with the Tigers but NCAA sanctions have adjusted that total when it comes to the record books.