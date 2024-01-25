Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Grand Canyon 17-2, SF Austin 12-6

How To Watch

What to Know

SF Austin will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The SF Austin Lumberjacks and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Grand Canyon took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on SF Austin, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but SF Austin ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They walked away with an 89-84 win over the Redhawks. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, after a string of 14 wins, Grand Canyon's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 86-79 to the Redhawks. Grand Canyon didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Grand Canyon struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Lumberjacks' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.2 points per game. As for the Antelopes, their defeat ended a six-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 17-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

SF Austin couldn't quite finish off Grand Canyon when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 86-83. Will SF Austin have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Grand Canyon is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SF Austin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SF Austin has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Grand Canyon.