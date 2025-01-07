Halftime Report

Houston Chr. is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead SF Austin 40-26.

Houston Chr. entered the game with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will SF Austin hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Houston Chr. 4-10, SF Austin 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

SF Austin is 7-0 against Houston Chr. since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The Lumberjacks' defense has only allowed 62 points per game this season, so the Huskies' offense will have their work cut out for them.

SF Austin is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 130.5, but even that wound up being too high. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 55-49 loss to Incarnate Word. The Lumberjacks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, SF Austin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of Lamar by a score of 63-61. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Huskies have suffered against the Cardinals since March 13, 2019.

SF Austin's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-7. As for Houston Chr., their loss dropped their record down to 4-10.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: SF Austin has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Houston Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 31.4. Given SF Austin's sizable advantage in that area, Houston Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for SF Austin against Houston Chr. in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, as the squad secured a 96-68 victory. In that contest, SF Austin amassed a halftime lead of 48-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Odds

SF Austin is a big 8.5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lumberjacks slightly, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SF Austin has won all of the games they've played against Houston Chr. in the last 9 years.