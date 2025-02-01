Halftime Report

Lamar and SF Austin have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Lamar has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead SF Austin 41-24.

Lamar entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will SF Austin step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Lamar 12-9, SF Austin 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SF Austin Lumberjacks and the Lamar Cardinals are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Lumberjacks going off as just a 1.5-point favorite.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, SF Austin finally turned things around against East Texas A&M on Monday. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 79-72.

SF Austin was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Lamar had already won two in a row and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They walked away with a 69-59 win over the Demons.

SF Austin's victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-12. As for Lamar, their win bumped their record up to 12-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SF Austin has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

SF Austin beat Lamar 72-63 in their previous meeting back in January. Does SF Austin have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lamar turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SF Austin is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Lamar, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lamar.