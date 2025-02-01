Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Lamar 12-9, SF Austin 9-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SF Austin Lumberjacks and the Lamar Cardinals are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, SF Austin finally turned things around against East Texas A&M on Monday. They walked away with a 79-72 win over the Lions.

SF Austin was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Lamar waltzed into their contest on Monday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against the Demons by a score of 69-59.

SF Austin's victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-12. As for Lamar, their win bumped their record up to 12-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SF Austin has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

SF Austin beat Lamar 72-63 in their previous meeting on January 11th. Will SF Austin repeat their success, or does Lamar have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SF Austin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lamar.