Who's Playing
Lamar Cardinals @ SF Austin Lumberjacks
Current Records: Lamar 12-9, SF Austin 9-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SF Austin Lumberjacks and the Lamar Cardinals are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Having struggled with four losses in a row, SF Austin finally turned things around against East Texas A&M on Monday. They walked away with a 79-72 win over the Lions.
SF Austin was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.
Meanwhile, Lamar waltzed into their contest on Monday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against the Demons by a score of 69-59.
SF Austin's victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-12. As for Lamar, their win bumped their record up to 12-9.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SF Austin has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
SF Austin beat Lamar 72-63 in their previous meeting on January 11th. Will SF Austin repeat their success, or does Lamar have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
SF Austin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lamar.
- Jan 11, 2025 - SF Austin 72 vs. Lamar 63
- Feb 19, 2022 - SF Austin 70 vs. Lamar 56
- Jan 17, 2022 - SF Austin 86 vs. Lamar 78
- Feb 27, 2021 - Lamar 90 vs. SF Austin 85
- Jan 23, 2021 - SF Austin 102 vs. Lamar 72
- Feb 29, 2020 - SF Austin 95 vs. Lamar 76
- Jan 25, 2020 - SF Austin 70 vs. Lamar 62
- Mar 02, 2019 - Lamar 81 vs. SF Austin 79
- Feb 09, 2019 - Lamar 82 vs. SF Austin 67
- Feb 24, 2018 - Lamar 71 vs. SF Austin 66