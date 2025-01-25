Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Northwestern State 8-10, SF Austin 8-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Northwestern State Demons and the SF Austin Lumberjacks are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The Demons are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

On Monday, Northwestern State was able to grind out a solid victory over New Orleans, taking the game 73-61.

Northwestern State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New Orleans only pulled down nine.

Meanwhile, SF Austin's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 79-59 punch to the gut against McNeese. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Lumberjacks have suffered since March 14, 2024.

Northwestern State's win bumped their record up to 8-10. As for SF Austin, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-11.

Northwestern State was pulverized by SF Austin 96-70 in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Can Northwestern State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SF Austin has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.