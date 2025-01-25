Who's Playing
Northwestern State Demons @ SF Austin Lumberjacks
Current Records: Northwestern State 8-10, SF Austin 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Northwestern State Demons and the SF Austin Lumberjacks are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The Demons are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.
On Monday, Northwestern State was able to grind out a solid victory over New Orleans, taking the game 73-61.
Northwestern State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New Orleans only pulled down nine.
Meanwhile, SF Austin's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 79-59 punch to the gut against McNeese. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Lumberjacks have suffered since March 14, 2024.
Northwestern State's win bumped their record up to 8-10. As for SF Austin, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-11.
Northwestern State was pulverized by SF Austin 96-70 in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Can Northwestern State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
SF Austin has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.
- Nov 13, 2023 - SF Austin 96 vs. Northwestern State 70
- Dec 01, 2022 - Northwestern State 102 vs. SF Austin 96
- Nov 28, 2021 - SF Austin 72 vs. Northwestern State 68
- Feb 24, 2021 - SF Austin 83 vs. Northwestern State 57
- Jan 20, 2021 - SF Austin 86 vs. Northwestern State 74
- Feb 26, 2020 - SF Austin 90 vs. Northwestern State 59
- Jan 22, 2020 - SF Austin 69 vs. Northwestern State 62
- Feb 16, 2019 - Northwestern State 87 vs. SF Austin 72
- Jan 12, 2019 - Northwestern State 61 vs. SF Austin 59
- Feb 10, 2018 - SF Austin 97 vs. Northwestern State 50