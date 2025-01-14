Halftime Report

Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: SE Louisiana 8-8, SF Austin 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SE Louisiana Lions and the SF Austin Lumberjacks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The Lions have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, SE Louisiana made easy work of New Orleans and carried off a 91-71 victory. With the Lions ahead 47-27 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

SE Louisiana was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, SF Austin beat Lamar 72-63 on Saturday.

The win got SE Louisiana back to even at 8-8. As for SF Austin, the victory also got them back to even at 8-8.

SE Louisiana is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep SE Louisiana in mind: they have a solid 9-5 record against the spread this season.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, SF Austin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep SF Austin's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-2 record against the spread vs SE Louisiana over their last two matchups.

Odds

SF Austin is a 3.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin has won 5 out of their last 6 games against SE Louisiana.