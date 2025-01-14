Halftime Report
SE Louisiana and SF Austin have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 31-26, SE Louisiana has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.
SE Louisiana came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
SE Louisiana Lions @ SF Austin Lumberjacks
Current Records: SE Louisiana 8-8, SF Austin 8-8
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SE Louisiana Lions and the SF Austin Lumberjacks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The Lions have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Last Saturday, SE Louisiana made easy work of New Orleans and carried off a 91-71 victory. With the Lions ahead 47-27 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
SE Louisiana was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.
Meanwhile, SF Austin beat Lamar 72-63 on Saturday.
The win got SE Louisiana back to even at 8-8. As for SF Austin, the victory also got them back to even at 8-8.
SE Louisiana is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep SE Louisiana in mind: they have a solid 9-5 record against the spread this season.
Not only did both teams in this Monday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, SF Austin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep SF Austin's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-2 record against the spread vs SE Louisiana over their last two matchups.
Odds
SF Austin is a 3.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 130.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
SF Austin has won 5 out of their last 6 games against SE Louisiana.
- Jan 02, 2020 - SF Austin 82 vs. SE Louisiana 71
- Jan 02, 2019 - SF Austin 65 vs. SE Louisiana 60
- Mar 10, 2018 - SF Austin 59 vs. SE Louisiana 55
- Dec 28, 2017 - SE Louisiana 73 vs. SF Austin 62
- Feb 18, 2017 - SF Austin 60 vs. SE Louisiana 52
- Jan 04, 2016 - SF Austin 89 vs. SE Louisiana 69