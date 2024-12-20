Who's Playing

Tx. Wesleyan Rams @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Tx. Wesleyan 0-1, SF Austin 5-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, SF Austin is heading back home. They will welcome the Tx. Wesleyan Rams at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The Lumberjacks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, things could have been worse for SF Austin, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 79-61 loss to Oregon.

Matt Hayman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 17 points along with four steals.

Even though they lost, SF Austin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Tx. Wesleyan had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 73-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of North Texas back in November.

SF Austin's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 5-6. As for Tx. Wesleyan, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

SF Austin beat Tx. Wesleyan 83-71 in their previous meeting back in November of 2018. Will SF Austin repeat their success, or does Tx. Wesleyan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SF Austin won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.