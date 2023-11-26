Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Albany 2-3, Siena 1-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $43.34

What to Know

After four games on the road, Siena is heading back home. They will take on the Albany Great Danes at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Siena might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, it was a hard-fought game, but the Saints had to settle for a 61-59 loss against the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Great Danes had just enough and edged the Black Knights out 62-59 on Tuesday.

The losses dropped the Saints to 1-4 and the Panthers to 3-3.

Siena is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Siena have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Albany struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Albany is a slight 2-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Siena and Albany both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.