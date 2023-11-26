Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Albany 2-3, Siena 1-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $148.00

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Siena Saints at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at MVP Arena. Albany might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Great Danes narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Black Knights 62-59.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 61-59.

The losses dropped the Great Danes to 2-3 and the Black Knights to 0-5.

Albany will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the 1.5-point underdog. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Siena struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Siena is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Great Danes as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Siena and Albany both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.

Nov 12, 2022 - Siena 75 vs. Albany 62

Dec 09, 2017 - Albany 74 vs. Siena 69

Nov 27, 2016 - Albany 81 vs. Siena 72

Dec 12, 2015 - Siena 78 vs. Albany 70

Injury Report for Siena

Michael Eley: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Zek Tekin: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Sean Durugordon: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Albany