Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Bryant 5-4, Siena 2-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The Siena Saints will be playing at home against the Bryant Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at MVP Arena. Siena might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Siena found out the hard way. They took a serious blow against the Mountaineers, falling 80-48.

Even though Bryant has not done well against Brown recently (they were 1-6 in their previous seven matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Bulldogs came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bears and snuck past 69-66. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Bryant.

The Saints' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-6. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 51.3 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 5-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Siena have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Siena took their victory against Bryant when the teams last played back in December of 2017 by a conclusive 87-68. Does Siena have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bryant turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Siena has won both of the games they've played against Bryant in the last 8 years.