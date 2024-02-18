Halftime Report

Canisius and the Saints have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 36-28, Canisius has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play. They took a big hit to their ego last Friday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Canisius keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-15 in no time. On the other hand, Siena will have to make due with a 4-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Canisius 9-15, Siena 4-21

What to Know

Siena is on an eight-game streak of home losses, the Golden Griffins a ten-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at MVP Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 22 to 12 on offense, a fact Siena found out the hard way on Friday. They suffered a bruising 75-53 defeat at the hands of the Peacocks. Siena has not had much luck with the Peacocks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, Canisius managed to keep up with the Red Foxes until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Golden Griffins' painful 78-55 defeat to the Red Foxes might stick with them for a while.

The Saints have been struggling recently as they've lost 16 of their last 18 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-21 record this season. As for the Golden Griffins, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-15.

Siena is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 20th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-11 against the spread).

Siena came up short against the Golden Griffins in their previous matchup back in January, falling 67-63. Will Siena have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Canisius is a 3.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Griffins as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Canisius has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Siena.