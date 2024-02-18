Who's Playing
Canisius Golden Griffins @ Siena Saints
Current Records: Canisius 9-15, Siena 4-21
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Siena is on an eight-game streak of home losses, the Golden Griffins a ten-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at MVP Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 22 to 12 on offense, a fact Siena found out the hard way on Friday. They suffered a bruising 75-53 defeat at the hands of the Peacocks. Siena has not had much luck with the Peacocks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
Meanwhile, Canisius managed to keep up with the Red Foxes until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Golden Griffins' painful 78-55 defeat to the Red Foxes might stick with them for a while.
The Saints have been struggling recently as they've lost 16 of their last 18 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-21 record this season. As for the Golden Griffins, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-15.
Siena came up short against the Golden Griffins in their previous matchup back in January, falling 67-63. Will Siena have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Canisius has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Siena.
- Jan 12, 2024 - Canisius 67 vs. Siena 63
- Jan 15, 2023 - Canisius 66 vs. Siena 62
- Dec 02, 2022 - Siena 74 vs. Canisius 70
- Mar 05, 2022 - Canisius 67 vs. Siena 64
- Feb 01, 2022 - Siena 73 vs. Canisius 65
- Mar 05, 2021 - Canisius 76 vs. Siena 75
- Mar 04, 2021 - Siena 73 vs. Canisius 66
- Jan 17, 2020 - Canisius 73 vs. Siena 63
- Dec 23, 2019 - Siena 73 vs. Canisius 72
- Mar 01, 2019 - Canisius 68 vs. Siena 62