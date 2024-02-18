Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Canisius 9-15, Siena 4-21

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Siena is on an eight-game streak of home losses, the Golden Griffins a ten-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at MVP Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 22 to 12 on offense, a fact Siena found out the hard way on Friday. They suffered a bruising 75-53 defeat at the hands of the Peacocks. Siena has not had much luck with the Peacocks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, Canisius managed to keep up with the Red Foxes until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Golden Griffins' painful 78-55 defeat to the Red Foxes might stick with them for a while.

The Saints have been struggling recently as they've lost 16 of their last 18 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-21 record this season. As for the Golden Griffins, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-15.

Siena came up short against the Golden Griffins in their previous matchup back in January, falling 67-63. Will Siena have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Canisius has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Siena.