2nd Quarter Report

Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as Cornell and Siena have already combined for 169 points. Cornell has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Siena 95-74. Cornell's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Tuesday with time still left to play.

Cornell came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Cornell 7-2, Siena 2-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Siena Saints at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 19th at MVP Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Cornell and Syracuse couldn't quite live up to the 164.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Big Red fell 81-70 to the Orange two weeks ago. Cornell has struggled against Syracuse recently, as their match two weeks ago was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Isaiah Gray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 11 points along with six assists and six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their third straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Bonnies on the road and fell 89-56. Siena was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-25.

The Big Red's loss dropped their record down to 7-2. As for the Saints, their loss was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 2-8.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Cornell just can't miss this season, having made 49.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've only made 39.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Cornell's sizeable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Cornell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Cornell is a big 13-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Big Red slightly, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Siena and Cornell both have 1 win in their last 2 games.