Halftime Report

Iona is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 41-16 lead over Siena.

If Iona keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-10 in no time. On the other hand, Siena will have to make due with a 3-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Iona 8-10, Siena 3-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Siena will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Siena Saints and the Iona Gaels will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at MVP Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, the Saints didn't have quite enough to beat the Red Foxes and fell 50-48. Siena has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Siena struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, Iona pushed their score all the way to 87 on Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 91-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats.

The Saints have been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-15 record this season. As for the Gaels, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-10.

Siena took a serious blow against Iona in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 93-60. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Siena was down 44-21.

Odds

Iona is a big 8.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Siena and Iona both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.