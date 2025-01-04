Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in March of 2024 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Siena and Manhattan will finish this one. Siena has jumped out to a quick 43-42 lead against Manhattan.

Siena came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Manhattan 6-5, Siena 6-7

What to Know

Manhattan and Siena are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at MVP Arena. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Two weeks ago, Manhattan needed a bit of extra time to put away Presbyterian. They came out on top against the Blue Hose by a score of 86-81. With that win, the Jaspers brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, Siena's game on Monday was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with an 83-77 victory over Cornell.

Manhattan's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-5. As for Siena, their victory bumped their record up to 6-7.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Manhattan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging only 31. Given Manhattan's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Manhattan is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Siena is a 3.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Siena and Manhattan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.