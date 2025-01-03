Who's Playing
Manhattan Jaspers @ Siena Saints
Current Records: Manhattan 6-5, Siena 6-7
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Manhattan and Siena are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at MVP Arena. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.
Last Saturday, Manhattan needed a bit of extra time to put away Presbyterian. They came out on top against the Blue Hose by a score of 86-81. With that win, the Jaspers brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.
Meanwhile, Siena's game on Monday was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with an 83-77 victory over Cornell.
Manhattan's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-5. As for Siena, their victory bumped their record up to 6-7.
Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Manhattan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging only 31. Given Manhattan's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.
Manhattan skirted past Siena 70-68 in their previous meeting back in March. Will Manhattan repeat their success, or does Siena have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Siena and Manhattan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 01, 2024 - Manhattan 70 vs. Siena 68
- Feb 10, 2024 - Siena 68 vs. Manhattan 63
- Mar 02, 2023 - Manhattan 67 vs. Siena 66
- Feb 03, 2023 - Manhattan 71 vs. Siena 66
- Jan 21, 2022 - Manhattan 75 vs. Siena 68
- Dec 03, 2021 - Manhattan 77 vs. Siena 72
- Feb 27, 2021 - Siena 64 vs. Manhattan 56
- Feb 26, 2021 - Siena 74 vs. Manhattan 69
- Mar 11, 2020 - Siena 63 vs. Manhattan 49
- Feb 16, 2020 - Siena 65 vs. Manhattan 52