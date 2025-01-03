Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Manhattan 6-5, Siena 6-7

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

What to Know

Manhattan and Siena are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at MVP Arena. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Saturday, Manhattan needed a bit of extra time to put away Presbyterian. They came out on top against the Blue Hose by a score of 86-81. With that win, the Jaspers brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, Siena's game on Monday was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with an 83-77 victory over Cornell.

Manhattan's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-5. As for Siena, their victory bumped their record up to 6-7.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Manhattan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging only 31. Given Manhattan's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Manhattan skirted past Siena 70-68 in their previous meeting back in March. Will Manhattan repeat their success, or does Siena have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Siena and Manhattan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.