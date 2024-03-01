Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Manhattan 5-20, Siena 4-23

How To Watch

What to Know

Manhattan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Siena Saints will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at MVP Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Jaspers came up short against the Red Foxes and fell 57-50. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Manhattan has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. They suffered a grim 88-64 defeat to the Stags. Siena has not had much luck with the Stags recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Jaspers have been struggling recently as they've lost 17 of their last 18 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-20 record this season. As for the Saints, their loss dropped their record down to 4-23.

Looking ahead, Manhattan is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Manhattan came up short against the Saints in their previous matchup back in February, falling 68-63. Can Manhattan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manhattan is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Siena and Manhattan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.