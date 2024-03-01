Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Manhattan 5-20, Siena 4-23

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Manhattan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Siena Saints will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at MVP Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Jaspers came up short against the Red Foxes and fell 57-50. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Manhattan has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. They suffered a grim 88-64 defeat to the Stags. Siena has not had much luck with the Stags recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Jaspers have been struggling recently as they've lost 17 of their last 18 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-20 record this season. As for the Saints, their loss dropped their record down to 4-23.

Manhattan came up short against the Saints in their previous meeting on February 10th, falling 68-63. Can Manhattan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Siena and Manhattan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.